Minnesota Rural Broadband Coalition Creates Speed Test Initiative

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Everyone wants faster internet, especially in a time with distanced learning and working from home.

A local coalition has launched a Minnesota Speed Test Initiative to focus on expanding the broadband networks in rural Minnesota.

They are asking people to take a 30-second home internet speed test on the MN Rural Broadband Coalition’s website.

The test will measure your download speed and upload speed and create a dot on their statewide map.

You can take the test by visiting their website here.