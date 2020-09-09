Sep 9, 2020

Minnesota Rural Broadband Coalition Creates Speed Test Initiative

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Everyone wants faster internet, especially in a time with distanced learning and working from home.

A local coalition has launched a Minnesota Speed Test Initiative to focus on expanding the broadband networks in rural Minnesota. 

They are asking people to take a 30-second home internet speed test on the MN Rural Broadband Coalition’s website. 

The test will measure your download speed and upload speed and create a dot on their statewide map. 

You can take the test by visiting their website here.

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev