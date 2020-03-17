Minnesota State Parks Announces COVID-19 Changes

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced changes to their Minnesota State Parks and Trails in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

All parks and trails will remain open to the public, but changes to all state parks and recreation areas include self-pay and information kiosks, located near state park entrances. If your planning on visiting one of the parks ahead of time, you can purchase a day or annual permit online at mndnr.gov/reservations.

If you are camping or lodging, those reservations should be made online as well. All of the state park offices will be closed, those include information desks and nature stores. All bathrooms, vault toilets and shower buildings that are still open will remain open to the public, and all current closed vault toilets will become reopened. All showers and bathrooms closed will remain closed to the public until further notice. Group centers currently open will remain open, unless already closed.

All naturalist programming and events will be cancelled until further notice. These include visitor center programs, outdoor events and school group activities.