Minnesota State Patrol to Crackdown on Street Racing

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota State Patrol and other partner agencies will be on the roads full force this summer to stop dangerous driving behaviors across the entire state, including street racing.

Multiple agencies will be working together on the ground and in the air to interrupt these intentional gatherings and make sure drivers are following the law.

Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said “Street racing and intersection takeovers are not innocent acts. They put lives at risk, cause major disturbances to neighborhoods, and damage to private property and public roadways.”

Langer says that communities are tired of it and that the State Patrol are dedicated to keeping Minnesotans safe and send a message that street racing will not be tolerated.

Street racing enforcement efforts first began in the summer of 2021. Since then, law enforcement has seen a reduction in the number of participants and gatherings due to the consistent resources dedicated to combat this dangerous activity. However, street racing continues and, in some cases, has become more aggressive with participants driving higher speeds in more populated areas.