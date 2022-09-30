Minnesota State Patrol Vehicle Hit on Highway 10 Near Rice Responding to Call

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A Minnesota State Patrol deputy was hit by a vehicle while responding to a call Thursday night.

Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports in a media release the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Highway 10 near Rice. A car driven by 22-year-old Tevor Douglas Reiter was traveling the wrong way heading west bound in the east bound lanes of Highway 10.

The State Patrol squad was driving east on Highway 10 with both its emergency lights and sirens activated, responding to the report of a car driving the wrong way on the highway when they collided.

Both Reiter and the officer were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in the accident.

The deputy involved was not named in the report.