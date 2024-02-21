Minnesota Supreme Court upholds convictions against Gregory Ulrich

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Minnesota Supreme Court announced a decision Wednesday morning regarding the convictions of Gregory Ulrich, the man responsible for the mass shooting attack at Allina Clinic in Buffalo that killed Lindsay Overbay and hurt Sherry Curtis, Antonya Fransen-Pruden, Jennifer Gibson and Tamara Schaufler.

The Court affirmed three convictions against Ulrich: first degree premeditated murder, four counts of attempted first degree premeditated murder and for detonating explosive devices.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes says the Court’s decision “ensures that Ulrich will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.”

He also hopes the decision of the Minnesota Supreme Court follows “a successful jury trial” that “brings a sense of justice and finality to all those impacted” by the awful event on Feb. 9, 2021.