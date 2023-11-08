Minnesota Supreme Court won’t remove Trump from primary ballot

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Former Pres. Donald Trump can appear on the state’s primary ballot after the Minnesota Supreme Court decided not to block him.

This comes after a lawsuit that sought to prevent Trump from running again for the White House.

The Court decided Wednesday not to block the former president under the rarely used “insurrection” clause.

Trump will appear on the 2024 ballot for primary presidential nomination should his party submit him before the Jan. 2 deadline.

But the Court’s ruling says its decision only applies to the state’s primary. That means plaintiffs could try and knock Trump off the general election ballot come next November.