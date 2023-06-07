Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Offers Summer Driving Tips

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days on the Road.

Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths wants to make this summer the 100 Safest Days on the Road with a few driving tips.

Make sure to obey the hands-free cell phone law. Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths says turning off the cell phone and placing it out-of-reach helps ensure the law is obeyed.

Designate a passenger to direct your path when using GPS. If driving alone, map out path beforehand.

Instead of eating and drinking while driving, take a break in a parking lot or pull over where it is safe and legal.

For drivers with kids, teach them how to be good passengers.

To date, Minnesota TZD reports 120 traffic deaths for 2023.

They reported 140 deaths for 2022.