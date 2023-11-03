Minnesota Youth Council selects BLHS student to represent District 4

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

A Big Lake High School student was recently selected to serve on the Minnesota Youth Council to represent Minnesota Congressional District 4.

Alayna Boe is a junior at Big Lake High School. She is one of 36 high school juniors and seniors across the state selected to be on the Council.

The Minnesota Youth Council formed in 2013 to discuss emerging issues and create a forum for students to provide recommendations to the governor and legislature.

Members focus on four key areas: Juvenile Justice, Education Equity, Environmental Justice and Health & Wellness.

Boe’s key area of focus is the Health & Wellness subcommittee, which focuses “specifically on mental and sexual health.”