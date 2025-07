Brian Moos / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Because of a large amount of rain in June, multiple bodies of water in Wright and Stearns County were placed under a no wake restriction through July. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking people who see violations to not call 911 to report it. Those who want to report no-wake zone violators are being asked to call the Sheriff Office’s non-emergency number at (763) 682-1162.