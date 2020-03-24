Minnesota’s Eagle Cam–Watch Three Baby Eaglets

With so much stress and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it helps to bring in fresh and new stories into our world.

Eagle cam with three baby eaglets

Thanks to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, they are excited to give an update on the eagle eggs that have been in their nest since November. The DNR has announced that all three eggs have hatched, and this also was the first brood of eaglets to successfully hatch on their EagleCam nest since 2017.

You and your friends and family can log in and watch the new eagle family navigate their experiences in real-time.