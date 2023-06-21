Miss America to Promote Nuclear Energy in Minn.

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Miss America is in Minneapolis to promote nuclear as a critical energy solution to climate change and pollution in the 21st century.

Grace Stanke, better known as Miss America 2023, is in Minneapolis Wednesday and Thursday as part of the North American Young Generation in Nuclear conference that goes until Friday.

She is also joined by social media influencer Isabelle “Isodope” Boemeke.

Together they’re working to dispel myths about nuclear energy.

The young generation of nuclear leaders will tour Minnesota’s two Xcel Energy nuclear plants to get a closer look at how more than a quarter of Minnesota’s electricity is generated carbon free.

They will also be throwing out the first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game Wednesday.