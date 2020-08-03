Missing Cattle Near Holdingford

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Three cattle were found near County Road 17 in Holdingford on Sunday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hazard call at 7:30 a.m. near the Community Country Church.

A passerby saw three cattle on the lawn of the church and believed they could become a hazard to traffic on County Road 17.

A deputy was able to move the cattle to a nearby farm, but were unable to determine where the cattle came from.

The owner of the farm advised that he would keep the cattle safe until the owner came forward the claim the animals.

The Sheriff’s Office has reported that the owner of the cattle has not yet claimed the animals and they are described as three bulls being a mixture of tan, brown and white in color with short horns.