Missing Child’s Last Known Location In St. Cloud

Nyah Adams / News Director

The Minnesota Crime Networks says a 13-year-old girl is missing after leaving her group home September 11th.

Cienna Azure-Descheuquet

Cienna Azure-Descheuquet of Redwood Falls was last seen with two other juvenile girls who left the group home with Cienna. The girls were reportedly in St. Cloud but her current whereabouts are unknown.

the MN BCA says they received a tip that she is on her way to Oregon and trying to stay safe.

Cienna is a 5’5″, 167 lbs. and has reddish brown hair. If you see her or know her whereabouts please call the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244.