Mitsubishi Employee Suffers Injury While Helping Customer in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Police were called to the Mitsubishi Service in St. Cloud after an employee was pinned between a vehicle and wall on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call just after 4 p.m. when a customer was showing a mechanical problem with his vehicle to 37-year-old Keith Novak of Oak Park.

The customer started his manual transmission vehicle which was still in gear. As he was starting the vehicle it started to lurch forward, which caused Novak to get pinned between the car and the building.

Novak was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.