Native American Father To Speak On Daughter’s Murder At SCSU Campus

Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud State University alumnus and Mille Lacs Band Of Ojibwe Management Coordinator, Monte Fronk is coming to campus to share a tragic but impactful story about his daughter on Thursday, October 7th.

His daughter, Nada Fronk was brutally murdered by her boyfriend at the age of 24. Her father says for much of Nada’s childhood she was trafficked and missing, but when rescued, found a life of education and graduated high school.

Nationally there are more than 84 percent of American Indian and Alaska Native Women experience violence in their lifetime.

The presentation is from 2-3:15 p.m. in the Voyagers Room located in the Atwood Memorial Center.