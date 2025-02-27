MnDot asking for public opinion on Greater Minnesota Transit Plan

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

WRIGHT CTY., Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is asking for the public’s opinion on its Greater Minnesota Transit Plan (GMTP).

The plan aims to update MnDOT’s transit policy, assess mobility needs, and establish goals and strategies for public transit in both rural and urban areas.

Feedback from the public will help MnDOT understand public transit needs in Minnesota and make policies and recommendations to address these challenges.

To learn more and share your thoughts go to talk.dot.state.mn.us/greater-minnesota-transit-plan.