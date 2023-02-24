MnDOT Hosting Highway 23 South Gap Project Open House

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting an in-person construction open house next Thursday for the Highway 23 South Gap expansion project.

The open house will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in New London from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The South Gap project will expand seven miles of Highway 23 to four lanes, from New London to Paynesville.

MnDOT staff and the contractor will be available to answer questions about the construction phase of the South Gap project, including the timeline and detours.

If you are unable to attend the in-person open house, an in-depth virtual open house is available online.

The virtual open house and any other information about the project can be found on the MnDOT South Gap website.