MnDOT Name a Snowplow Contest: Submit names until noon Dec. 15

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

Time to Name a Snowplow!

The Minnesota Department of Transportation opened submissions again for its annual Name a Snowplow Contest.

Submissions can be made on MnDOT’s website from now until noon on Dec. 15.

Eight submissions will be selected–one for each of MnDOT’s districts. The winning names last year were:

Better Call Salt

Blizzo

Clearopathra

Han Snowlo

Blader Tot Hotdish

Scoop! There It Is

Yer a Blizzard, Harry

Each person can submit only one name with a limit of 30 characters. Names cannot have profanity and or be politically-inspired. No past winners are eligible.

The public will vote on the finalists in January and The winning names will be announced in February.