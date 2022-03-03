MnDOT To Host Open House For Upcoming Highway 15 Construction on March 8th

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn about the upcoming roadwork projects on Highway 15 in Kimball.

The open house is being held March 8th from 4-6 p.m. at the Kimball City Hall. Organizers say there will not be a formal presentation so guests can come and go as they please.

Highway 15 will undergo roadwork from from Willow Creek Park to Highway 55. The project is set to start next month and will require a detour that uses Highway 55 to Watkins, Meeker County Road 17 and Highway 24 to Kimball. In 2023 crews will resurface Highway 15 from Dassel to Kimball, which also requires a detour.

The project team has layout and designs available on the Highway 15 2022-2023 website.