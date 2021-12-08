MnDOT’s Name A Snowplow Contest Underway NOW!

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

It’s that time of year again. The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants your help naming another round of eight snowplows for each district of the state!

The MnDOT is encouraging the community to get creative and send your most witty, unique or punny name to the snowplow name ideas on their website by December 15th.

There is a few rules to follow for the contest such as:

Each person may submit up to three names.

Each submission is limited to a maximum of 30 characters.

Previous winning names will not be considered. Additionally, any politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans, or plays on politicians’ names) or names including profanity or inappropriate language will be excluded. This contest is intended to be fun, lighthearted, family friendly and non-political.

Some winning names from last years contests were, Plowy McPlowFace from the Metro District, Duck duck Orange Duck From District 1 and Darth Blader from District 3.

For more information on the name a snowplow contest follow mndot on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.