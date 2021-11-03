MNL PRESENTS: Foster-Phoenix November 8th

KVSC’s 30th season of Monday Night Live welcomes Foster-Phoenix on November 8th starting at 9 p.m.

Nash Foster-Phoenix is an experimental pop artist from Willmar. He started making music at age six and has hardly looked back since. Nash writes, produces and mixes his original material, which one might describe as either biting satire or sensually palpable personal vignette. Always the activist, Nash is ushering in a new wave of thought-conscious rock in the wake of an information-driven world where no one idea is perfectly worthy of trust.

Foster-Phoenix will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 8th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.