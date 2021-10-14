MNL PRESENTS: Happy Apocalypse on October 18

KVSC’s 30th season of Monday Night Live welcomes Happy Apocalypse on October 18 starting at 9 p.m. Minnesota-based Queer indie alternative trio Happy Apocalypse makes music to inspire hope and positive change for their fans. The three artists, singer/songwriter Marion Alvet, violinist Matthew Kinzley, and singer/songwriter/producer Chance Reiniesch, teamed up to create their first project, an EP titled Garden Party, released earlier this summer.

The EP journeys through hurting, heartbreak, and healing with confessional lyrics, catchy melodies, and an eccentric production style. The band has high hopes of contributing to the vibrant performance scene with the return of live music this year.

Happy Apocalypse will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 18th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.