MNL PRESENTS: Josh Cleveland Band February 7

KVSC’s 30th season of Monday Night Live welcomes Josh Cleveland and his band on February 7th starting at 9 p.m.

Josh Cleveland is an alternative/indie with a folk-ish flair based on Minneapolis. Band members blend in a variety of instruments for different moods in the music, showcasing dobro, mandolin, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, upright bass, keys, along with bass and drums.

From bluesy to soul and back to authentic acoustic ballads, Josh’s voice centers the music. His joy in writing music is learning to find the gems, the memorable elements in an unexpected parts of life.

Josh Cleveland’s new track, “Home”, captures the comfort of being with the right person, even in the midst of mayhem.

Josh Cleveland will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, February 7th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.