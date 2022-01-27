MNL PRESENTS: Loser Magnet on January 31

KVSC’s 30th season of Monday Night Live welcomes Loser Magnet on January 31st starting at 9 p.m.

Loser Magnet is like a marble countertop. Heavy yet delicate, they swirl spiral patterns onto a solid surface. With eight hands, four butts, two ovaries, and a whole lot of heart, this young band is giving their native Minneapolis music scene a healthy dose of grunge-inspired indie sound and post-punk attitude. Their debut EP “Empty Year” is set for release in March.

Loser Magnet will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, January 31st for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.