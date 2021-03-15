MNL Presents: Monkey Warhol on March 22

KVSC’s Monday Night Live welcomes Monkey Warhol on March 22nd starting at 9 p.m. Minnesotan-based musician Monkey Warhol began making electronic music of various sorts, tones and timbers in 1978.

The album ‘Times of your life’ is Monkey Warhol’s other attempt to crank out that irresistible hit. Reviewed as housey, funky and alternative … it’s like a blend of pop music that attacks diverse scenes at ones, hitting the right spots for local listeners to become hyped up about it.

Monkey Warhol will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 22 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.