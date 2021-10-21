MNL PRESENTS: Scalise On October 25

KVSC’s 30th season of Monday Night Live welcomes Scalise on October 25 starting at 9 p.m. Scalise is an alternative folk-rock band with two lead singers and a horn section out of the Twin Cities south metro area.

The group began as a duo in 2013 when the members were still in middle school. They’ve contrasted their original minimalist sound by adding four new members and creating a dense sonic space. Scalise is promoting the release of their debut album which came out last year.

Scalise will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 25th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.