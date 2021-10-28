MNL PRESENTS: The Hero and The Villain ON November 1st

KVSC’s 30th season of Monday Night Live welcomes The Hero and The Villain on November 1st starting at 9 p.m. Local artist The Hero and The Villain, a singer/songwriter with musical roots in Folk, Rock, Country, and countless other genres, will tell stories and sing songs all over the great state of Minnesota and beyond.

The self-titled debut album from The Hero and The Villain was released on June of 2021. This collection of twelve tracks will take the listener on an intense journey filled with heartbreak, despair, revenge and eventual rebirth.

The Hero and The Villain will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 1st for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.