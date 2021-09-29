MNL PRESENTS: theyself On October 4

KVSC’s Monday Night Live welcomes THEYSELF on October 4 starting at 9 p.m. Minnesotan-based musician “Theyself” are self-described as a ‘panic attack you can dance to’. Their cool blend of a couple different genres, and an alternative lo-fi singing-songwriting style feels spot on for a chill night of groovy music.

The album ‘Roost’ released in November 11, 2020 is a lo-fi

and ambient style with improvised piano, and was recovered from a broken phone, performed under quarantine.

THEYSELF will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 4th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.