MNL Welcomes Aaron Tinjum on October 19

KVSC’s Monday Night Live is back for its 29th season and we’re excited to bring you more live music from 88.1FM and UTVS safely, even during a pandemic.

Our second guest on Monday Night Live is Aaron Tinjum. He is a Minnesota-based folk rock singer-songwriter, but the band originally formed in Austin, Texas. Tinjum returned home to Minnesota in 2016 to begin work on his next album. With the newly re-formed Tangents, he recorded his third and latest release Zinger at Sovereignty Recording in Minneapolis.

The latest entry in Tinjum’s catalogue is arguably his best and most mature songwriting to date, with songs exploring the topics of aging and expectations.

Aaron Tinjum will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 19, for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1 FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.