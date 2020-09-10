MNL Returns Fall 2020 with Natalie Fideler

KVSC’s Monday Night Live returns on for its 29th season in 2020-21. We’re thrilled to bring you live music from 88.1FM and UTVS safely, even during a pandemic.

Our first guest on Monday Night Live is Natalie Fideler. She is a composer, performer and singer-songwriter currently based in Minneapolis. Fideler is the front-person of her self-titled power trio. Through the use of colorful harmonies, intricate lyrics, stylistic double-dipping and cheeky honesty, she seeks to inspire deeper thought and personal reflection via catchy tunes that will leave you dancing and ripping your heart out at the same time.

Natalie Fideler will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, September 21st for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1 FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.