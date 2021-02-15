MNL Returns Spring 2021 With Colin Bracewell

Monday Night Live welcomes Colin Bracewell. He is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and plays the saxophone, violin, piano, guitar, drums, ukulele, and most recently, the harmonica.

Colin feels it is important for people to interpret his music in a way that best fits them and their own stories. He believes it is through the stories in music that a person is given the ability to connect with themselves and the people and places around them. He is dual American and Canadian citizen and has enjoyed putting on shows throughout the Twin Cities and Ontario, Canada.

Colin Bracewell will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, February 22nd for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1 FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.