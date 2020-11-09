MNL welcomes Celeste Yeats on November 16

KVSC’s Monday Night Live is back for its 29th season and we’re excited to bring you more live music from 88.1FM and UTVS safely, even during a pandemic.

Our third guest on Monday Night Live is Celeste Yeats. She is a Minnesota-based Folk/Rock singer-songwriter. She loves singing, playing, and writing songs. On her YouTube page you’ll find her music covers and original music.

She is currently recording an album this year. And we are looking forward to it.

Celeste Yeats will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 16th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1 FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.