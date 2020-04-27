Moments Hospice to Support Healthcare Workers

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Moments Hospice wants to show their appreciation to the dedicated healthcare workers by delivering signs to Nursing Homes and Assisted livings all across Minnesota.

Moments Hospice has purchased thousands of signs to show their support for the staff coming together to take care of our most vulnerable adults.

They hope that when community members pass by, they will honk their horns in a sign of appreciation to the essential healthcare workers.