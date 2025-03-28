Monday Night Live Season 34 Welcomes ELOUR on March 31

Monday Night Live continues its 34th season by welcoming ELOUR to the KVSC Performance Studio. The performance takes place on Monday, March 31.

Based out of Minneapolis, ELOUR plays femme rock that has a distinct punk edge but that also reflects the classical training of Elizabeth Ghandour, the driving creative force behind the act.

ELOUR’s debut full-length was released in the spring of 2023.

Catch ELOUR on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CST) on February 3. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.