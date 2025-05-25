May 25, 2025
Montevideo Man Sustains Major Injuries in Highway 29 Crash
Delaney Lund / Reporter
BENSON TWP. Minn — A Montevideo man is seriously injured after crashing his car into a ditch in Benson Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says that around 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025, 89-year-old Keith Hein was driving on Highway 29 when his vehicle went off the road into a nearby ditch, struck an embankment, and vaulted.
He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.