Montevideo Man Sustains Major Injuries in Highway 29 Crash

Delaney Lund / Reporter

BENSON TWP. Minn — A Montevideo man is seriously injured after crashing his car into a ditch in Benson Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that around 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025, 89-year-old Keith Hein was driving on Highway 29 when his vehicle went off the road into a nearby ditch, struck an embankment, and vaulted.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.