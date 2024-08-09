Monticello Hwy. 25 bridge closing four times during overnight hours in Aug.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MONTICELLO, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) officially announced the dates the Highway 25 bridge in Monticello will close overnight in Aug.

MnDOT says the bridge over the Mississippi River will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, Thursday, Aug. 15, Tuesday, Aug. 20 and Wednesday, Aug. 21.

These closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

Crews say that the bridge needs to close during those overnight hours so the contractor can repave the southbound lanes prior to completing the northbound lanes.

The primary detour route is the Highway 10 crossing near Elk River.

Construction on the Highway 25 bridge is expected to last through late Oct.