Hwy. 25 bridge work lasts through Oct. in Monticello

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Drivers that commute to and from Monticello can expect major traffic delays on the Highway 25 bridge.

Work began Monday, July 8, on the bridge which connects Wright and Sherburne County over the Mississippi River.

Traffic is now reduced to one lane in both directions with traffic backups expected, especially during rush hour.

And six to nine times throughout the four months, the bridge will close entirely during overnight hours to cure concrete.

Work on the bridge is expected to last through late Oct.

To learn more about the project and stay up to date on progress, visit the MnDOT website.