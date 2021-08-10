Monticello Nuclear Plant Undergoes Simulated Emergency Exercise Today

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

The nuclear power plant in Monticello is undergoing a simulated exercise Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is letting area residents know they may see extra activity in the area of the power plant in response to a simulated emergency. This is an annual exercise for safety, coordinated with FEMA, state and county officials participating, as well as state departments such as Agriculture, EMS board, Military Affairs, Health and Human Services, Minnesota’s DNR, State Patrol and Transportation.

Photo credit: Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Residents should not be alarmed by the emergency responders carrying out their jobs Tuesday. Xcel Energy operates the Monticello Nuclear generating plant.

This exercise is proving operators would know what to do if there were an actual emergency.

The plant is a boiling water nuclear power plant and has been operational since 1971.