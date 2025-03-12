Monticello senior dies in late night motorcycle crash on Hwy. 10 near Becker

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

BECKER, Minn. — The Monticello community is mourning the loss of a student tragically killed in a motorcycle crash near Becker late Monday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 11:15 p.m. on March 10, a deputy from the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to stop 18-year-old Deke Alexander Ward Sibley on his motorcycle for a traffic violation.

Sibley was heading eastbound on Highway 10. That’s when he crashed into the pickup truck of 75-year-old Douglas Laramore from Minneapolis who was also heading east.

First responders pronounced Sibley dead at the scene.

Laramore sustained minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Sibley was set to graduate from Monticello High School this spring.