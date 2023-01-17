Monticello Shooting Leaves Man in Serious But Stable Condition

By Alexander Fern / News Director

Around 8:30 on Monday night, Wright County authorities were called to a campsite in Monticello where they were informed of a reported shooting. When they arrived they found Monticello resident 44-year-old Jade Nickels laying on the roadway near the park.

Deputies began first aid on the scene and discovered that Nickels had been shot and assaulted. The victim was taken to North Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

During the investigation witnesses identified the perpetrator as 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury from Moorhead. Tilbury was booked into the Wright County Jail for probable cause 1st Degree Assault with a firearm as well as other possible charges stemming from the incident.

This incident is still under further investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.