More than $2.14 Million in Parks and Trails Funding Coming to Stearns and Benton Counties

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Fourteen regional parks and trails in Minnesotans are receiving Legacy funding from the state of Minnesota, and three of them are in central Minnesota.

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC) reviews applications annually for upgrades to designated parks and trails across the state. The Minnesota Legislature uses their list for funding approval through the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund. The three parks in central Minnesota receiving funding include:

Benton County Great River Park Complex – $797,555

Stearns County Kraemer Lake-Wildwood County Park – $1,175,846.

Stearns County Quarry Park & Nature Preserve – $170,250

The work at Kraemer Lake-Wildwood County Park includes enhancing entry to the park using Kipper Road, constructing a parking lot, turnaround, installing light fixtures, developing picnic areas and picnic shelters, restrooms, a fishing pier, nature-based playground, a non-motorized boat launch and paved trail access to amenities. The work will start in 2024.

Image provided

The Quarry Park Quarry Park & Nature Preserve funds will be used for an erosion project on Quarry Two. About 1,000 cubic yards of discarded granite blocks will be re-positioned to create a retaining wall, increase user safety, and stabilize the eroding bank around the edge of the swimming quarry. The county will also use the funds to create a safer path to the high jump, an opening for picnic tables and a viewing area. The will start in the fall of 2023 and the county is providing some matching funds for both projects.

Since 2014 the commission has awarded more than $72 million in grants to 109 projects in the state’s 74 designated parks and trails.