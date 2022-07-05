More than $42,000 Raised for Ukrainians in St. Cloud Event Last Week

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A local event in St. Cloud is making a big impact to help Ukrainians displaced by war.

The Paramount Center for the Arts and Jules’ Bistro announced more than $42,000 was raised at at their joint fundraiser on June 27. Approximately 600 people attended the event at the Paramount and The Regency for the live concert and silent auction. Also, more than 40 artists donated their skills and time to perform at the concert or create a new, unique piece of art for the auction.

All proceeds are going to Alight, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit serving Ukrainian refugees. If you’re interested in making a donation you can still to do so through Alight.

Photo courtesy Paramount St. Cloud

Also, KVSC is featuring a podcast in with the Untold Stories of Central Minnesota with Global Connections Activator from Alight Adenzu Orionzi, who is currently in Poland.