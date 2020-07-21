Jul 20, 2020

Motor Home Crash on Highway 10

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

An unlikely two vehicle crash occurred yesterday afternoon on Highway 10.

57-year-old John Weiss of Lino Lakes was heading East on Highway 10 when a camper driving through the intersection pulled out in front of him.

Weiss struck the camper and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The camper contained six passengers who all came out with no injuries. Benton County Police Dept. assisted in the scene.

