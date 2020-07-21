Motorcycle accident in Wakefield spares driver

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

This past Friday a motorcyclist lost control and crashed on County Road 71, fortunately he came out alive.

28-year-old Kevin Jungles of St. Cloud was heading northbound on County Road 71 when he tried to negotiate a curve and lost control of his motorcycle.

Jungles was thrown from his bike and survived. He was not wearing a helmet and was taken by Mayo Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Chain of Lakes Fire and Rescue assisted.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash..