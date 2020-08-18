Motorcycle Crash in Sherburne County

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Sherburne County Police and Princeton Fire Department responded to a call on Sunday from the scene of a motorcycle crash.

28-year-old Tylor Daugherty of Princeton was traveling southbound on Highway 169 when he lost control of his Harley Davidson and decided to dump the bike.

His quick decision led to only non-life threatening injuries and he was transported to Princeton Hospital.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash.