Richmond Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash Monday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One was injured after a motorcycle was hit by another vehicle Monday morning near Richmond.

The State Patrol reports the accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. as 60-year-old Ronald Hennen of Richmond was heading south on Highway 22 and 75-year-old Roger Theiler from Richmond was heading north.

Theiler made a left turn in front of Hennen who was driving a motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the side of Theiler’s vehicle and crashed.

Hennen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.