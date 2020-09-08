Motorcyclist Hits Deer near Monticello Saturday Night

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crashed motorcycle on Saturday night, about five miles south of Monticello.

Deputies say the accident happened just after 11 p.m. when 34-year-old Craig Cunningham and 34-year-old Shelia Cunningham of Buffalo were heading south on Highway 25 when they hit a deer and slid 100 feet.

Both individuals were not wearing helmets and were taken to North Memorial for treatment of non-life-threatening injures.