Motorcyclist Crashes Into Semi On I-94 Near Freeport

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

A crash on I-94 left a motorcyclist needing transportation from a Life Link Helicopter.

On Sunday, the State Patrol reports a motorcyclist was traveling near Freeport crashed into a semi trailer near County Road 11. The motorcycle then came to a stop on a median of I-94.

The motorcyclist’s condition will be released at some point Monday. The semi-truck driver, 63-year-old Abdulkadir Hagi Ali, was unharmed in the crash.

Those who helped assist in the crash are the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Stearns County Fire and Rescue, St. Augusta Fire Department, and Life Link Helicopter.