Motorcyclist in the hospital after crash in Melrose

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

MELROSE TWP., Minn. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after an evening crash in Melrose Township.

Around 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 16, 23-year-old Jeffrey Klukken of Osakis was driving east on County Road 65.

He crashed near the bridge over Wobegon Trail, four miles west of Melrose, when his bike left the roadway, according to a Stearns County Sheriff’s Office media release.

Klukken crashed into a guardrail and was thrown from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and was unresponsive for a “short time,” according to the release.

He was then transported to the St. Cloud Hospital

The crash remains under investigation.