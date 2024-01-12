MPCA investing millions into modernizing stormwater systems

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced a new grants program for the stormwater systems in the state.

Photo Credit: John Goodge

The $35 million grant is said to help prepare these systems for climate change. Improvements are meant to protect drinking water and prevent any future flooding.

Some examples of projects include improvements to streets to support rainwater drainage, increasing the capacity of stormwater pipes and planting rain gardens.

With an increase in rain seen in Minnesota, over 150,000 homes and apartment buildings, under 30,000 roads and over 10,000 commercial buildings could be at a future risk of flooding.

The money is considered the first round of construction funding that is being awarded from the $100 million climate resilience package from the Walz/Flanagan administration.

Tribal nations, cities, counties and other local governments are eligible to apply for the grant.

Applications are due April 11.